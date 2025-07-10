The Analyst Verdict: Trex Co In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Trex Co TREX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $72.8, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trex Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $73.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $72.00 $74.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Trex Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Trex Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Trex Co: A Closer Look

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trex Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Trex Co's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trex Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trex Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

