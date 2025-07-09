Analyst Expectations For MGM Resorts International's Future

MGM Resorts International MGM has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MGM Resorts International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.67%.

A clear picture of MGM Resorts International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Choi Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $34.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $38.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $50.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $41.00 $47.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $37.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MGM Resorts International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts International's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts International's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

