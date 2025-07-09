What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos Stock

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Estee Lauder Cos EL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 11 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Estee Lauder Cos, presenting an average target of $72.56, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 2.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Estee Lauder Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $60.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Raises Buy $99.00 $80.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $95.00 $71.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $60.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $66.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $62.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $75.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $64.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $77.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Estee Lauder Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Estee Lauder Cos analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Financial Insights: Estee Lauder Cos

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Estee Lauder Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Estee Lauder Cos's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.