Beyond The Numbers: 28 Analysts Discuss Enphase Energy Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Enphase Energy ENPH in the last three months.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|7
|8
|5
|5
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3M Ago
|3
|5
|7
|2
|3
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.93, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Highlighting a 24.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.63.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Sell
|$32.00
|$77.00
|Jeffrey Osborne
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Hold
|$45.00
|$58.00
|Praneeth Satish
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$42.00
|$65.00
|Sophie Karp
|Keybanc
|Announces
|Underweight
|$31.00
|-
|Vikram Bagri
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Sell
|$43.00
|$47.00
|Maheep Mandloi
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$53.00
|$61.00
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$40.00
|$51.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$39.00
|$46.00
|Gordon Johnson
|GLJ Research
|Lowers
|Sell
|$31.11
|$50.69
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$51.00
|$58.00
|Joseph Osha
|Guggenheim
|Announces
|Sell
|$33.00
|-
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$49.00
|$65.00
|Praneeth Satish
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$65.00
|$75.00
|Austin Moeller
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Buy
|$58.00
|$70.00
|Maheep Mandloi
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$61.00
|$65.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$36.00
|$67.00
|Sean Milligan
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$37.00
|$44.00
|Christopher Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$54.00
|$59.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$42.00
|$47.00
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$77.00
|$90.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$46.00
|$59.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$51.00
|$59.00
|Maheep Mandloi
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$81.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$47.00
|$65.00
|Vikram Bagri
|Citigroup
|Announces
|Sell
|$47.00
|-
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$58.00
|$86.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$59.00
|$76.00
|Jeffrey Osborne
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$78.00
|$94.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Capture valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.
Discovering Enphase Energy: A Closer Look
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.
Enphase Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm