Beyond The Numbers: 28 Analysts Discuss Enphase Energy Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Enphase Energy ENPH in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 8 5 5 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 2 1 3M Ago 3 5 7 2 3

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.93, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Highlighting a 24.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.63.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $32.00 $77.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $45.00 $58.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $65.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $31.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $43.00 $47.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $61.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $40.00 $51.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $39.00 $46.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $31.11 $50.69 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $58.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $33.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $65.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $58.00 $70.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $61.00 $65.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $36.00 $67.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $37.00 $44.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $59.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $47.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $59.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $81.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $47.00 $65.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Sell $47.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $59.00 $76.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $78.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Enphase Energy: A Closer Look

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.