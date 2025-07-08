What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Stanley Black & Decker

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Stanley Black & Decker SWK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $74.17, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.72% lower than the prior average price target of $78.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stanley Black & Decker is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 Chris Snyder UBS Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $69.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $60.00 $93.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $70.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stanley Black & Decker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Stanley Black & Decker's Background

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Stanley Black & Decker

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stanley Black & Decker's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Stanley Black & Decker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

