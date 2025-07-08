Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Sysco

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Sysco SYY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.12, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has decreased by 3.92% from the previous average price target of $84.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sysco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Neutral $78.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $77.00 $87.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $87.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $77.00 $82.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $86.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sysco. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sysco compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sysco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sysco's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sysco

Sysco is the largest US foodservice distributor with 17% share of the highly fragmented $370 billion domestic market. It distributes roughly 500,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of fiscal 2024 revenue), education and government buildings (7%), travel and leisure (6%), healthcare facilities (7%), and other locations (18%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2024, 70% of the firm's revenue was derived from its US foodservice operations, while its international (18%), quick-service logistics (10%), and other (2%) segments contributed the rest.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sysco

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sysco displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sysco's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sysco's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sysco's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sysco's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

