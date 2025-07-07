Analyst Expectations For ON Semiconductor's Future

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of ON Semiconductor ON, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 7 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ON Semiconductor, presenting an average target of $51.35, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Highlighting a 3.59% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $53.26.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of ON Semiconductor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $40.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $45.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $72.00 $60.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $55.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $56.00 $40.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $70.00 $50.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Adjusts Outperform $52.00 $62.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $60.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $60.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Neutral $34.00 $42.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $42.00 $42.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $57.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $41.00 $73.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $42.00 $52.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $40.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ON Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Key Indicators: ON Semiconductor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

