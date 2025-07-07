Expert Outlook: CNX Resources Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for CNX Resources CNX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.6, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.85% from the previous average price target of $26.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CNX Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $33.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $25.00 $21.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $36.00 $35.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $21.00 $22.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $33.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CNX Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into CNX Resources's Background

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

CNX Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 61.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNX Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, CNX Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

