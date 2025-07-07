Assessing SanDisk: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on SanDisk SNDK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SanDisk, revealing an average target of $55.78, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Experiencing a 9.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $61.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of SanDisk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $60.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $57.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $58.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $84.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $50.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SanDisk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SanDisk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into SanDisk's Background

SanDisk Corp is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages majority of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Financial Milestones: SanDisk's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SanDisk's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SanDisk's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -114.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SanDisk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

