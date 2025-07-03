What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Celanese

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Celanese CE in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celanese and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $57.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 3.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $55.45.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Celanese. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $53.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $66.00 $45.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $55.00 $46.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $55.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $71.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $71.00 $76.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $55.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $46.00 $60.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celanese. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Celanese's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celanese's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celanese analyst ratings.

Discovering Celanese: A Closer Look

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Celanese's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Celanese's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

