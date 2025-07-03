Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Polaris Stock

Analysts' ratings for Polaris PII over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Polaris, presenting an average target of $32.5, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A decline of 15.32% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Polaris among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $46.00 $38.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Sell $27.00 $23.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $38.00 $33.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $34.00 $54.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $40.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Sell $23.00 $33.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Polaris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Polaris analyst ratings.

Discovering Polaris: A Closer Look

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Polaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.55% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Polaris's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -4.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.