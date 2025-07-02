Deep Dive Into Jones Lang LaSalle Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle JLL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $290.0, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. Experiencing a 7.76% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $314.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jones Lang LaSalle is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $340.00 $305.00 Michael Griffin Citigroup Lowers Neutral $240.00 $275.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $280.00 $325.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $305.00 $340.00 Anthony Pettinari JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $327.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jones Lang LaSalle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jones Lang LaSalle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Jones Lang LaSalle's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jones Lang LaSalle: A Closer Look

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Key Indicators: Jones Lang LaSalle's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

