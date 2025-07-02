Expert Outlook: Arcturus Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arcturus Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $47.6, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.33%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arcturus Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $32.00 - Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $66.00 $68.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arcturus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Arcturus Therapeutics Better

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in one business segment, which includes all activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of messenger RNA medicines. The company's pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU, and LUNAR-COV19.

Key Indicators: Arcturus Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Arcturus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -55.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

