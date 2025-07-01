Breaking Down Allegiant Travel: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Allegiant Travel ALGT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.89, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Experiencing a 22.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $79.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $75.00 - Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $93.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $60.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $80.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $100.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $61.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $50.00 $95.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $50.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Allegiant Travel's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Allegiant Travel: A Closer Look

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

Financial Milestones: Allegiant Travel's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allegiant Travel's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.5% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

