Where Robinhood Markets Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Robinhood Markets HOOD were provided by 22 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 5 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.82, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.91% increase from the previous average price target of $65.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Robinhood Markets's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $60.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $91.00 $82.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $64.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $65.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $85.00 $70.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Sell $48.00 $40.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $72.00 $64.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $71.00 $58.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Michael Leshock Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $90.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $70.00 $77.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Robinhood Markets's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Robinhood Markets: A Closer Look

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Breaking Down Robinhood Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

