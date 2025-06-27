27 Analysts Assess Autodesk: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Autodesk ADSK over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 27 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 8 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $336.0, a high estimate of $376.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $329.63, the current average has increased by 1.93%.

The standing of Autodesk among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Buy $365.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $376.00 $374.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $361.00 $357.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $345.00 $313.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $360.00 $345.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $330.00 $290.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $300.00 $270.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $333.00 $324.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $350.00 $310.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $355.00 $325.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $370.00 $330.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $350.00 $323.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Raises Neutral $305.00 $265.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $345.00 $340.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $374.00 $346.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $303.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $345.00 $350.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $330.00 $385.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $323.00 $335.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $265.00 $285.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $325.00 $365.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $310.00 $350.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $280.00 $300.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Breaking Down Autodesk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

