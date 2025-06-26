What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Corebridge Financial

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Corebridge Financial CRBG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corebridge Financial, presenting an average target of $36.55, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A 2.17% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $37.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corebridge Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $38.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $39.00 $37.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $38.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $32.00 $43.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $37.00 $40.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Sell $28.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corebridge Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corebridge Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corebridge Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Corebridge Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corebridge Financial analyst ratings.

Get to Know Corebridge Financial Better

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Corebridge Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corebridge Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Corebridge Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.