Deep Dive Into Citigroup Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Citigroup C, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $85.29, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $75.50. A decline of 0.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $94.00 $90.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $91.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $78.00 $85.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $96.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $77.00 $83.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $79.00 $84.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $85.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.50 $85.50 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $90.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Citigroup's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citigroup analyst ratings.

Discovering Citigroup: A Closer Look

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Citigroup's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Citigroup's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citigroup's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.