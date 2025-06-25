Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy LNG underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cheniere Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $258.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $271.00 and a low estimate of $242.00. Marking an increase of 2.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $252.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Cheniere Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $271.00 $258.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $267.00 $253.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Buy $258.00 $254.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $242.00 $243.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $252.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $247.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cheniere Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cheniere Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cheniere Energy Better

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Cheniere Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, Cheniere Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

