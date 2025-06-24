Deep Dive Into Pinterest Stock: Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

Pinterest PINS underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pinterest, presenting an average target of $38.09, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.81%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pinterest. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $30.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $39.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $28.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $42.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $37.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $45.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $36.00 $50.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $42.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $38.00 $47.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $40.00 $47.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $39.00 $50.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $34.00 $41.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $37.00 $41.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $46.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $40.00 $46.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $42.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinterest. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Pinterest's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinterest analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pinterest

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pinterest showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pinterest's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

