Deep Dive Into CACI International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on CACI International CACI in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CACI International, revealing an average target of $506.17, a high estimate of $576.00, and a low estimate of $438.00. Marking an increase of 5.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $478.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of CACI International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $576.00 - David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $510.00 $450.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $513.00 $438.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $525.00 $475.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $475.00 $550.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $438.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CACI International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CACI International's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CACI International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CACI International: A Closer Look

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Key Indicators: CACI International's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CACI International's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.94.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

