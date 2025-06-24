4 Analysts Have This To Say About Life Time Group Hldgs

Analysts' ratings for Life Time Group Hldgs LTH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.75, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.86% increase from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Life Time Group Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $45.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Life Time Group Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Life Time Group Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Life Time Group Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into Life Time Group Hldgs's Background

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle and leisure brand offering health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Understanding the Numbers: Life Time Group Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Life Time Group Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.32% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Life Time Group Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Life Time Group Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.