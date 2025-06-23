What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exelixis

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Exelixis EXEL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exelixis, presenting an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.28% increase from the previous average price target of $41.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Exelixis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $40.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Exelixis's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

