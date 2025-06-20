16 Analysts Have This To Say About Home Depot

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Home Depot HD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Home Depot, presenting an average target of $424.38, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $391.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.96%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Home Depot's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $410.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $425.00 $405.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $417.00 $393.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $425.00 $430.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Securities Maintains Buy $470.00 $470.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Market Perform $398.00 $380.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $420.00 $445.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $393.00 $391.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $410.00 $470.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $410.00 $450.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $391.00 $437.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $418.00 $435.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Home Depot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Home Depot's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Home Depot's Background

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Home Depot: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 47.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.7, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

