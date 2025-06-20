Where Viavi Solutions Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Viavi Solutions VIAV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 4.53% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viavi Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $13.50 $13.50 Andrew Spinola UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $11.50 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $13.50 $12.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viavi Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Viavi Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Viavi Solutions's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Viavi Solutions's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viavi Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viavi Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Viavi Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

