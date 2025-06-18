A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Consolidated Edison Through 10 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison ED over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 3 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.1, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.75% from the previous average price target of $102.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Consolidated Edison. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $92.00 $93.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $94.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $114.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $90.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $101.00 $100.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $103.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Neutral $103.00 $96.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Underweight $100.00 $95.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $116.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $113.00 $110.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Consolidated Edison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York - including New York City and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Consolidated Edison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Consolidated Edison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.1% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

