Assessing Adaptive Biotechnologies: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies, revealing an average target of $11.2, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 28.0% from the previous average price target of $8.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Adaptive Biotechnologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $15.00 - David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adaptive Biotechnologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adaptive Biotechnologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Adaptive Biotechnologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and is also available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT) for patients with other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Adaptive Biotechnologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Adaptive Biotechnologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptive Biotechnologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -56.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -15.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adaptive Biotechnologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.46, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

