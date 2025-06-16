The Analyst Verdict: EQT In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

EQT EQT has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.08, along with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.7% from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EQT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $55.00 $58.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $57.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $63.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into EQT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Get to Know EQT Better

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Key Indicators: EQT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EQT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 85.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

