Breaking Down Mattel: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Mattel MAT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.8, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 2.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mattel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mattel. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mattel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mattel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mattel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Mattel

Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). Nearly 60% of its net sales were generated from North America in 2024, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Mattel's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mattel's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mattel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

