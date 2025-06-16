Breaking Down KeyCorp: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for KeyCorp KEY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KeyCorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.35, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 5.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.39.

The standing of KeyCorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $18.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $18.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.50 $18.50 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $19.00

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know KeyCorp Better

With assets of over $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Key Indicators: KeyCorp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: KeyCorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

