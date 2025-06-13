Analyst Expectations For Deckers Outdoor's Future

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Deckers Outdoor DECK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 6 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Deckers Outdoor, revealing an average target of $139.0, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 23.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $182.29.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Deckers Outdoor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $128.00 $154.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $160.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $169.00 $158.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $140.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $128.00 $129.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $150.00 $150.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $235.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $240.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $246.00 John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $231.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $210.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $230.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $215.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $100.00 $210.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $127.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Deckers Outdoor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Deckers Outdoor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

