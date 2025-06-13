What Analysts Are Saying About Element Solutions Stock

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Element Solutions ESI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.6, along with a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 10.68% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Element Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $30.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $34.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $28.00 $29.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Announces Overweight $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Element Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Element Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Element Solutions analyst ratings.

Discovering Element Solutions: A Closer Look

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Element Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Element Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.