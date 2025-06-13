Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Equity Residential

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Equity Residential EQR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.33, along with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Highlighting a 0.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $78.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $82.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $71.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $83.00 $79.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $75.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.25

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 311 apartment communities with around 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equity Residential

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Equity Residential adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

