Forecasting The Future: 23 Analyst Projections For Intuit

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Intuit INTU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 10 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $790.78, a high estimate of $880.00, and a low estimate of $642.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.56% increase from the previous average price target of $728.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Intuit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $880.00 $825.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $742.00 $642.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $825.00 $775.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $875.00 $730.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $860.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $750.00 $720.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $789.00 $726.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $850.00 $760.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $820.00 $714.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $850.00 $725.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $815.00 $775.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $785.00 $720.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $850.00 $770.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $770.00 $660.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $785.00 $685.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $850.00 $735.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $825.00 $785.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $750.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $720.00 $655.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $700.00 $600.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $720.00 $730.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $642.00 $722.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $735.00 $800.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Intuit's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intuit analyst ratings.

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Understanding the Numbers: Intuit's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.