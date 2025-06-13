Expert Outlook: PPG Indus Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PPG Indus PPG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $121.09, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. A 2.7% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $124.45.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PPG Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $113.00 $112.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Maintains Buy $124.00 $124.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $111.00 $110.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $126.00 $143.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $130.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $113.00 $135.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PPG Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PPG Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PPG Indus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PPG Indus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, PPG Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.29% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

