Demystifying Extreme Networks: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Extreme Networks EXTR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 3.43% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Extreme Networks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Hold $15.00 $16.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.50 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Extreme Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Extreme Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Extreme Networks's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Extreme Networks Better

Extreme Networks Inc provides cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. Extreme designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment, software and cloud-based network management solutions. The company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. The company operates in a single segment which develops and markets network infrastructure equipment. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Extreme Networks: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Extreme Networks displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Extreme Networks's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extreme Networks's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extreme Networks's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Extreme Networks's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

