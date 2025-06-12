What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Accenture

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Accenture ACN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Accenture, revealing an average target of $378.46, a high estimate of $398.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. Experiencing a 5.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $400.31.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $340.00 $372.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $395.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $364.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $390.00 $415.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $392.00 $399.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $387.00 $455.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $395.00 $400.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $372.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $364.00 $396.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $398.00 $428.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $370.00 $425.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $372.00 $380.00 David Koning Baird Maintains Outperform $390.00 $390.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Accenture's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Accenture: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Accenture displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

