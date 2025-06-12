Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For PTC

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for PTC PTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $181.82, a high estimate of $204.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average represents a 9.42% decrease from the previous average price target of $200.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of PTC by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $191.00 $185.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $204.00 $204.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $180.00 $202.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $170.00 $210.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $185.00 $181.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $185.00 $211.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $160.00 $190.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $175.00 $215.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $160.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PTC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PTC's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PTC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PTC Better

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America and Europe.

Key Indicators: PTC's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PTC displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

