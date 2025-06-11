The Analyst Verdict: Microsoft In The Eyes Of 36 Experts

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for Microsoft MSFT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 22 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 16 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Microsoft and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $503.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $605.00 and a low estimate of $430.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.6% from the previous average price target of $495.91.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Microsoft among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $605.00 $540.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $525.00 $525.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.00 $500.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $550.00 $480.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $520.00 $511.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $485.00 $470.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $482.00 $472.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $475.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $512.00 $502.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $500.00 $470.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $494.00 $430.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Raises Buy $490.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $515.00 $475.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $465.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $475.00 $435.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $450.00 $500.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $435.00 $520.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $480.00 $497.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $430.00 $475.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $470.00 $490.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $500.00 $515.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $475.00 $550.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Maintains Overweight $575.00 $575.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $475.00 $500.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $500.00 $550.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $595.00 $550.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $470.00 -

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Microsoft's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Microsoft: A Closer Look

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

A Deep Dive into Microsoft's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

