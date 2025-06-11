7 Analysts Assess Travere Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Travere Therapeutics TVTX in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 0.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Travere Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $30.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $47.00 $45.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Travere Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Travere Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 97.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -50.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -89.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

