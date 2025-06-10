Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Morgan Stanley

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Morgan Stanley MS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $129.5, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.07%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Morgan Stanley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $136.00 $121.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $122.00 $125.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $130.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $125.00 $129.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Lowers Buy $144.00 $150.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $138.00 $150.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $142.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $124.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $126.00 $144.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Morgan Stanley's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Morgan Stanley's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Morgan Stanley analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 24% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $6 trillion of client assets as well as around 70,000 employees at the end of 2024.

Morgan Stanley: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.