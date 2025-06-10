The Analyst Verdict: PENN Entertainment In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated PENN Entertainment PENN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.93, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. This current average represents a 7.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $25.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.50 $17.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PENN Entertainment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of PENN Entertainment's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About PENN Entertainment

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Understanding the Numbers: PENN Entertainment's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.7, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

