Assessing Varonis Systems: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Varonis Systems VRNS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 5.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Varonis Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $55.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $54.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $60.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Hold $45.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Varonis Systems: A Closer Look

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Key Indicators: Varonis Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Varonis Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, Varonis Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

