Demystifying Western Digital: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

Western Digital WDC has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.71, along with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 13.37% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Western Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $62.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $54.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $46.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $57.00 $45.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $76.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $93.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $64.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $72.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $55.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $68.00 $82.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $50.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Western Digital's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Western Digital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Western Digital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.94% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

