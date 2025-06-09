Flex Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Flex FLEX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.33, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.14%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Flex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $44.00 $35.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $52.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $41.00 $53.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $35.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Flex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Flex's Background

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

A Deep Dive into Flex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Flex's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flex's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Flex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

