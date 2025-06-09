Analyst Expectations For Concentrix's Future

Concentrix CNXC has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Experiencing a 3.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $60.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Concentrix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $59.00 $58.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $54.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Concentrix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Concentrix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Concentrix's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Concentrix's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Concentrix: A Closer Look

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Concentrix: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Concentrix's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concentrix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concentrix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.22.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

