Assessing American Healthcare REIT: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT AHR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.76% increase from the previous average price target of $34.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Healthcare REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Announces Buy $37.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Healthcare REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into American Healthcare REIT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Healthcare REIT's Background

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcare REIT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Healthcare REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcare REIT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Healthcare REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

