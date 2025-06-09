Atkore Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Atkore ATKR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.83, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.93% from the previous average price target of $71.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atkore by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $65.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $65.00 $64.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $66.00 $78.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atkore. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atkore compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atkore's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atkore's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Atkore Better

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company and a manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments; Electrical and Safety and Infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tubes, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Atkore: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Atkore's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atkore's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atkore's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Atkore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

