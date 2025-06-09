4 Analysts Assess Quaker Houghton: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton KWR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $141.5, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.71%.

A clear picture of Quaker Houghton's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $146.00 $115.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $160.00 $195.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $170.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Quaker Houghton. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quaker Houghton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Quaker Houghton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Quaker Houghton's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Quaker Houghton Better

Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a variety of industrial process fluids. The product portfolio of the company includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The geographic segments of the company include America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. The majority of the revenue is earned from America.

Quaker Houghton: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quaker Houghton's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Quaker Houghton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quaker Houghton's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Quaker Houghton adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

