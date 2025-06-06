What Analysts Are Saying About GitLab Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for GitLab GTLB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GitLab, revealing an average target of $61.67, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 21.61% from the previous average price target of $78.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of GitLab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $67.00 $80.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $85.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $80.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $53.00 $77.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $45.00 $60.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GitLab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for GitLab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into GitLab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

GitLab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GitLab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.1% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GitLab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GitLab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GitLab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

